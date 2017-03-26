Menomonie Police intern not deterred from his career goal despite recent officer tragedy

Menomonie (WQOW) - Law enforcement officers are clearly a vital part of our community's safety, but do you really know how police are trained to do their job?



On Sunday, members of the Menomonie Police Department shared some of their department's history, while talking to community members about what it takes to do their job.



They said they have to know things like when to use a gun over a taser, or how to deal with issues like drug and alcohol abuse, two problems they say are common in the area.



An intern with the department told News 18 that officers put their lives on the line, but a tragedy like the officer killed near Wausau does not deter him from wanting to join the force when he graduates.



"I wouldn't say that it makes me nervous, it is part of the job," said Matt Harmon. "Obviously nobody wants to see this happen, but I think anyone in law enforcement that is planning to be a police officer, you take on that risk."



An officer on the department showed attendees what it is like to use a taser, and why it is such a necessary tool for officers.