Kololo, Uganda (WQOW) -- Eau Claire was represented at the IAAF, World Cross Country Championships.

Eau Claire Memorial grad, and current Northwestern Freshman Aubrey Roberts competed internationally for Team USA in Kololo Uganda Sunday morning, finishing as the 3rd fastest American in 22:18, good for 56th overall in the Women's Under 20 competition. That's also the highest finish ever for a runner from Northwestern.

For full results from the race, click here