State lawmakers target adults who host underage drinkers

Adults, who allow teenagers to drink in their homes, would be breaking the law under a new bill two Republican lawmakers are circulating.

Current law prohibits adults from allowing underage drinkers to consume alcohol in premises owned by the adults or under their control. But, a state appeals court ruling in 2016 narrowly interpreted "premises" to refer only to licensed establishments such as liquor stores or bars.

Rep. Andre Jacque and Sen. Van Wanggaard want to extend the law to include adults who host underage drinking in their own homes.

The two said their proposal will deter parents and other adults from hosting underage parties and providing alcohol to teenagers, which will reduce underage drinking and drunken driving.

A similar bill in 2013 failed to pass.