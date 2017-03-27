Legislature proposes funding to help attack opioid addiction problem

Madison (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin state Legislature is taking another step to curtail opioid abuse, by putting more money behind their promises.

The Legislature's budget committee approved additional funding Monday for seven bills designed to fight the continuing epidemic.

All funding proposals came recommended to the joint committee on finance by Governor Walker's opioid task force, who then passed them on to the full assembly and senate for approval.

Nearly $5 million dollars will go towards expanding treatment and diversion programs such as a Department of Justice program awarding grants to counties that provide alternatives to jail for drug and alcohol offenders.

One proponent of the proposed budget Representative John Nygren, of Marinette says the goal is to keep people out of jail.

"The goal of the treatment of diversion program is to take non-violent offenders, who might have an addiction problem and give them the tools, give them the services that they need so that they are not simply just reoffending and recitivizing."

The joint finance committee also approved $50 thousand dollars for the UW system to open a charter high school for students recovering from addiction.