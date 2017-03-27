LATEST: Preliminary hearing scheduled for man charged with killing UW-Stout student

Dunn County (WQOW)- The Minnesota man, who is charged with killing UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi in October 2016, was back in court Monday, taking one step closer to scheduling a trial date.

Cullen Osburn was in a Dunn County courtroom for his initial appearance. His lawyer, Chris Zipko, was requesting the judge to modify Osburn's bail, stating that Osburn contacted police days after the altercation took place and that he was never fleeing from law enforcement. The state argued that if released, Osburn may run back to Minnesota because he doesn't have any ties to Dunn County, and he has a fairly significant criminal history. The judge ultimately denied the request to lower bail.

Osburn is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery, accused of killing Alnahdi in October of 2016. In court on Monday, Osburn's lawyer said his client plans to plead not guilty to all counts. Osburn will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 20. He is still in custody with bond continuing at $75,000.