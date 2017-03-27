LATEST: Two suspects charged after weekend robberies in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Charges have been filed against the two men accused in a pair of armed robberies over the weekend.

Dustin Lussier and Daamon Stalson, both from Eau Claire, have each been charged with two counts of felony armed robbery. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Lussier performed the armed robberies while Stalson admitted to police that he was the get-away driver.

The men are accused in two weekend robberies. The first was at the Cenex River Co-op convenience store in Eau Claire. According to the criminal complaint, the men fled with more than $250.

The second robbery took place at a Kwik Trip on East Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls. The criminal complaint states the men stole $200 from that store.

Lussier was also wanted by police in the March 11 armed robbery at Azara in Eau Claire, where more than $1,000 was taken.

Stalson is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for April 4. Lussier will make his initial appearance on Wednesday.

Posted on March 27, 2017:

Police said Lussier was also wanted in a March 11 armed robbery at Azara in Eau Claire. Eau Claire Detective Lieutenant Derek Thomas told News 18 there have been 15 robberies so far in 2017 in Eau Claire; that's up from only four robberies at this time in 2016.

"I think the common denominator is drugs,” Thomas said. “Drugs play a big role into people committing these crimes to fuel their addiction. It's something we are definitely looking into. The investigations we've had up to this point with these robberies, I can confidently say that the suspects have an addiction.”

Posted on March 27, 2017:

During the investigation, Eau Claire police learned an employee with the Eau Claire Kwik Trip, located at 108 West Madison Street, saw Lussier enter their gas station. Police said the employee recognized Lussier's identity from photos released by police from a previous armed robbery that took place at Azara in Eau Claire on March 11. Police compared their images and confirmed it was Lussier, who was involved in the two, weekend gas station robberies and at Azara.

Police learned Lussier may have been residing at a home in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue in Eau Claire. Eau Claire police said they set up surveillance in the area for several hours until Lussier was seen leaving in a car on Sunday around 8:45 p.m.

Eau Claire police said they conducted a high-risk traffic stop and took Lussier into custody without incident. They conducted a search warrant of the residence and took Daamon C. Stalson into custody without incident. They also conducted a search warrant of the car, that was used in the armed robberies, and found a CO2 cartridge pistol.

During interviews, police said Lussier confessed to the Eau Claire Cenex River Country Co-op and Chippewa Falls Kwik Trip robberies. Police said Stalson confessed to driving Lussier to both gas station locations. Both are in Eau Claire County Jail and facing the following charges:

Lussier – armed robbery (2 counts)

Stalson – party of a crime of armed robbery (1 count)

Chippewa Falls Police Department (Press Release) - On March, 26th, 2017 at approximately 12:54am, Chippewa Falls Police Officers responded to Kwik Trip (East) located at 503 E. Grand Ave on a report of an armed robbery where a handgun was displayed. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect had fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a male, wearing heavy clothing, bandana and aviator sunglasses. The initial responding officers conducted interviews, took photographs, collected evidence and video surveillance.

Investigators from both the Chippewa Falls Police Department and Eau Claire Police Department reviewed the images the suspect was identified as Dustin J. Lussier (DOB 05/06/1996). Further investigation revealed that Lussier may be frequenting a residence located in the 400 block West Grand Avenue.

Eau Claire Police Officers quickly set up surveillance on the residence for several hours until Lussier was seen leaving in a vehicle on March 26, 2017 at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officers conducted a high risk traffic stop and took Lussier into custody without incident.

Lussier was transported to the Eau Claire Police Department where he was interviewed by Eau Claire Police Detectives. Lussier ultimately confessed to the Eau Claire Cenex River County Co-op robbery and Chippewa Falls Kwik Trip robbery. Detectives conducted a search warrant at the residence where Lussier was seen leaving and Daamon C. Stalson (DOB 08/27/1995) was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was also conducted on the vehicle used in the robbery. Evidence was collected from both the residence and vehicle linking Lussier and Stalson to the robberies, including the CO2 cartridge pistol that was used. Eau Claire Police Detectives interviewed Stalson and he confessed to driving Lussier to the Eau Claire Cenex County Co-op robbery and Chippewa Falls Kwik Trip robbery.

