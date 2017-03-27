Action City begins construction on outdoor attractions

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local family-fun center is making way for several new attractions so that the "fun never stops".

In a press release, Shirley and Tom Hahn, the owners of Action City, said construction has begun on two new outdoor attractions, including a motorized zip-line and outdoor road course with new go-karts.

The Hahns said the 700-foot long motorized zip-line will be located 130 feet above the new road course. They said the new zip-line ride will seat two people and will take people up to speeds of 35 miles per hour. The Hahns said Action City's new outdoor expansion will open in early May 2017.

News 18 reported in May 2016 when Action City began its indoor expansion project and created a new trampoline park. Staff said during construction on the outdoor attractions, the outdoor mini golf course and pavilion will remain open.