UPDATE: Police identify man seriously injured in Menomonie car-semi crash

Menomonie (WQOW) - Authorities have identified the driver, who was injured in a car-semi crash in Menomonie on Monday.

Captain Kevin Bygd, with the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, said 46-year-old William V. Lang, was headed north bound on 390th Street when he failed to stop for a stop sign at U.S. Highway 12 at County Highway BB in Menomonie.

Authorities said Lang's car was hit by an oncoming semi-truck and started on fire, but crews were able to extinguish it.

On Monday, they said he was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. As of Thursday late afternoon, authorities said they do not have an update on Lang's condition. The crash remains under investigation.

