RCU president, CEO resigns

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The leader of the Royals is stepping down after five years as CEO.

In a press release, Royal Credit Union announced its current president and CEO, Rudy Pereira, is resigning. It said his resignation takes effective April 14. Pereira has been with RCU since December 2011.

RCU said Pereira is leaving the Royal family to join Premier America Credit Union in Chatsworth, CA, where he will serve as president and CEO. They said the move will allow him and his family to return home to southern California. RCU said Pereira is the third CEO to lead Royal Credit Union since it was created in 1964.

Royal's Board of Directors is working on transition and succession plans. No exact date has been announced on when the details will be finalized.