Barron County continues to combat meth with resources, education

Barron County (WQOW) - It's been nearly one year since one area county held its first town hall meeting about the issue of meth in its community.

Staff with the Barron County Community Coalition said the Methamphetamine (Meth) Town Hall Meeting was the first of seven educational sessions to take place in response to the alarming resurgence of meth in the county.

Staff said since the first town hall meeting, government agencies, volunteer groups, religious organizations, area businesses and community members came together to learn and discuss problems and solutions about meth. They said several projects, including town hall meetings, regional stakeholder meetings, social media and tip-line resources, have emerged to help educate the community and raise awareness about meth in the area.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the county's efforts are far from over as meth continues to pose a threat to the community. "Our next step will be moving from education to action. We have new plans in the works locally and regionally to combat this drug."

Barron County Human Services Director Stacey Frolik said officials have identified the lack of treatment options in the area as a barrier to building a meth-free community. "We are working with local, regional and state partners to find a solution. We also understand the importance of early intervention to prevent drug use. We are looking at ways to increase preventative efforts and intervene sooner to help build resiliency in people who may be at risk for developing a drug addiction."

Officials said meth use has been growing throughout Wisconsin, primarily in rural areas and in the western part of the state. Because of this, officials said they are coming together from all over Wisconsin for the Northwoods Coalition Meth Summit, which will be held on April 3 in Trego. The summit will include multidisciplinary presentations on challenges, lessons learned and best practices for building meth-free communities.