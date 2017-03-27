Eau Claire Co. reminds you about your fair housing rights

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Do you know what your rights are when it comes to fair housing?

Eau Claire County has proclaimed the week of March 27 through March 31 as "Fair Housing Week". In a press release, housing authority staff said the purpose is to get the word out about the county's Fair Housing Ordinance, which entitles everyone to an equal opportunity for housing regardless of their sex, race, color, sexual orientation, disability, religion, national origin, marital status, family status, lawful source of income, age or ancestry.

Housing authority staff said the most common form of discrimination occurs when people are renting, buying or trying to obtain financing or insurance for a home. For example, they said prospective renters might be told an apartment has already been rented when it really hasn't, or they might be told that a building is for adults only.

Staff said a person, who is trying to purchase a home, might be told by a real estate agent that they will have to be pre-qualified before they can see a particular house, or a person, who is trying to obtain financing for a home purchase, might be told they should apply at another bank first.

The Eau Claire County Housing Authority said federal, state and local laws state people cannot be denied the opportunity to live where they want to live merely because of certain characteristics. Housing authority staff said the county has a supply of complaint forms and an established procedure for addressing housing discrimination complaints in a confidential manner. You can call the Eau Claire County Housing Authority for more information at 715-839-6240.