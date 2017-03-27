UPDATE: Missing Eau Claire sculpture found

UPDATE: The sculpture known as Farm Fireball has been found. According to Julie Pangallo, the executive director of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, it was found in a downtown Eau Claire parking lot.

Pangallo tells us she got a call around 1:15 Tuesday morning from Eau Claire Police, telling her they had the Farm Fireball sculpture. She says there was no further damage to the sculpture.

Pangallo says it reappeared as mysteriously as it had vanished.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Sculpture Tour Eau Claire is asking for extra eyes and ears on the street after one of its featured pieces disappeared.

Julie Pangallo, the tour's executive director, said staff took down the “Farm Fireball” because it was vandalized. "This is what we have left of the piece that should be here, a tractor and a rooster. It should be a beautiful steel fireball, intended to be a fire pit eventually," Pangallo said.

Pangallo said staff had the sculpture in what they called a secure facility and were waiting for the artist to repair it. When the artist arrived on Friday, they realized it was missing from the facility. Pangallo suspected it took at least two people to steal the sculpture because it was so heavy. Sculpture Tour is working with the Eau Claire Police Department and is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the “Farm Fireball.”

Pangallo said the Sculpture Tour is hosted by a nonprofit organization, and vandalism and theft harms the artists, private people and businesses who donate to it. She said they cannot turn each case into their insurance company because they could be dropped from coverage.

“We have had seven cases of vandalism this year, which is far too many. This kind of vandalism and theft could threaten the tour because artists become less anxious to have their pieces in your town if they think something is going to happen to it,” Pangallo said.

Sculpture Tour is offering to install security cameras at businesses along the Sculpture Tour route to help keep the sculptures and downtown Eau Claire more secure. If anyone has any information about the missing sculpture, contact Julie Pangallo with Sculpture Tour Eau Claire at 715-590-2958.