Home sales down 9% in Wisconsin due to lack of houses available

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Interest rates will be on the way up, meaning if you want to finance a new home, now is the perfect time to do so. On the other hand, local realtors said there is a problem. There are very few houses in the middle price range for sale.



Statewide, home sales are down 9 percent from one year ago, according to the Wisconsin Realtor's Association. Marty Tauger is the regional president of the Wisconsin Realtor's Association, and he said locally, the numbers are a little better, down only 4 percent.



He also told News 18 a big part of the issue is the market collapse in 2008. From 2008 to 2012, there was a significant drop in the number of homes being built, which explains why there are fewer homes available to buy today.



He said homes priced from $150,000 to $250,000 often get several offers, and many sell the same day they are put on the market.



So, if you are looking to sell your home, Tauger said now is the perfect time to get the biggest bang for your buck.



"I urge people to take advantage of this market, because there's people out there who need housing," Tauger said. "If you were thinking maybe you would do it in the fall or the winter time, if you can make other arrangements to get that done early, that would help our industry out tremendously, because there is a lot of opportunity right now."



If you want to see real estate numbers for your specific county, click here.