Progress continues on UW-Eau Claire Garfield Ave. project

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Monday, crews started tearing down three houses on Roosevelt Avenue to make way for UW-Eau Claire's redesign of Garfield Avenue.



As News 18 previously reported, that area will include overlooks, green space and an amphitheater for students and visitors.



For the time being, campus police are asking you to avoid Roosevelt Ave. if possible.

Use caution on Roosevelt Ave (as you enter/exit Phillips Lot). Construction equipment in area as they take down houses. 602 #bobthebuilder pic.twitter.com/Wpg5ssxO0x — UW-Eau Claire Police (@UWEC_POLICE) March 27, 2017