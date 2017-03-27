Progress continues on UW-Eau Claire Garfield Ave. project - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Progress continues on UW-Eau Claire Garfield Ave. project

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Monday, crews started tearing down three houses on Roosevelt Avenue to make way for UW-Eau Claire's redesign of Garfield Avenue.

As News 18 previously reported, that area will include overlooks, green space and an amphitheater for students and visitors.  

For the time being, campus police are asking you to avoid Roosevelt Ave. if possible.

