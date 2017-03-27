Billy Wampler Transferring From Drake

Des Moines, Iowa (WQOW) -- Former Eau Claire Regis standout Billy Wampler says he's transferring after playing two seasons of men's basketball at Drake University.



Wampler makes his decision public via Twitter, Monday afternoon. Here is a copy of his statement:



After long consideration I have decided to transfer from Drake University. I would like to thank Coach Rutter, Coach Buchanan, and Coach JR for being my rock throughout both of my years here, I would also like to thank President Martin and the rest of the Drake staff for allowing me to have this opportunity. I want to thank my teammates current and past for being supportive of me and being my best friends these two years. I would not trade any one of you guys for anything, we have shared a bond that will last a lifetime and I fully support all you do. I wish the best for Drake and their athletic programs, but it is the best decision for me to depart. With that being said I will be opening up my recruitment again to explore all options. Thank you to everyone who supports me and I am looking forward to the next step in my career.



Wampler started 16 of 31 games as a sophomore at Drake, averaging 9.6 points/game and 2.5 rebounds/game.

