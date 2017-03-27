Woman hailed hero for quick action in shooting spree

A Subway employee in Rothschild is being hailed a hero after her quick action during a shooting rampage late March.

Katie Bedwell was at work when she said Naly Vang ran in yelling to call 911.

"She came in through the side door yelling 'dial 911, my husband is trying to shoot me,'" said Bedwell.

Two women, Karen Barclay and Dianne Look were shot and killed at the Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Two other people were killed at a law office and outside an apartment building.

While Bedwell didn't know the magnitude of the shooting at the time, she said she immediately knew it was bad.

"She had said that her husband went in the bank and he was shooting, we knew at that point, shots were fired and he could easily come in to Subway and he could have gotten us all," said Bedwell.

As soon as Naly ran in, Bedwell took action, calling 911 immediately.

"They said lock the doors and escort the customers in back," said Bedwell.

As they sat in the back waiting for the all clear from police, Bedwell said reality began to set in.

"Am I going to make it home to my kids, I didn't know if I'd make it home to my children," said Bedwell. "It felt like eternity, it felt it was never going to end, I don't know how long we were back there."

While many call Bedwell a hero, the traumatic situation has shaken her to her core.

"I could have been one of them, he could have easily went into our Subway and it could have been 13 people that died that day," said Bedwel..

Just days later, ordinary tasks have become difficult.

"The first day back on Friday, I had really high anxiety I wanted to hide in the kitchen the whole time," said Bedwell. "It hit pretty hard."

Bedwell is going to see a doctor in hopes that overtime she can overcome the tragedy.