HS Baseball Previews: EC North, EC Memorial

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Last season, Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial tied for the Big Rivers Conference baseball title, with the Huskies later advancing to state after defeating the Old Abes in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final.



North is ranked fourth in the Wisconsin Baseball Central Division 1 preseason poll. The Huskies have five regulars back from last season, including preseason first team all-state selection Zac Stange, and preseason honorable mention all-state selection Tanner Halvorson. North head coach Bob Johnson says he's excited for the start of the season, but wants to make sure his team stays focused.



"It's 48 degrees, and I'm outside with these guys right now, so selfishly, that's the biggest enjoyment for me," Johnson says, "I think we're going to continue with the structure that we've developed over the years, we're trying to get our feet underneath us a little bit, learn some systems, but I think the plan that we're going to have to put in place is don't get comfortable. It's a team that, once again, had success last year and I want to make sure that they know that they're going to have to put a lot of hard work in and do a lot of things the right way to continue those patterns."



The Huskies will have four new starters in their lineup, but the team feels good about its chances.



"I think we like the balance where we're at," says Johnson, "we know we've got some pitchers coming back at the top with some of the new pitching rules, we're going to have to find some balance and some arms to give us some innings and we think our offense and defense is going to be good also."



"Now, we've got a lot of older guys that we haven't really played with each other," says Halvorson, "got some younger guys coming up that we haven't really played with, so I'm really hoping that we can just put it together and get this team to work."

"We obviously have some big shoes to fill," Stange says, "we had some players that we felt confident in our lineup every night day in, day out and we know that we have the players that can fill those roles, and we know that we have what it takes to be successful again, and now we know what it takes to get there and now we just have to put those puzzle pieces into place and go from there."



The Huskies open their season on Tuesday, April 4, when North is scheduled to visit La Crosse Logan in a doubleheader.



At Eau Claire Memorial, there are a lot of guys with program experience, but just two starters return for this season. Also in a new role is Dan Roehl, now the head coach after serving as an assistant coach with the Old Abes. There's a lot of familiarity between Roehl, the staff, and the players, but things are going well as the team begins its second week of practice.



"The transition's been fairly easy, in terms of baseball," Roehl says, "the logistics of managing sixty kids inside, three teams, eight coaches, that's a challenge, but it's one that's been fairly smooth, just due to the fact that we have a great staff, and really, really good group of kids. It's about, what, 45 degrees, and in a month they'll be complaining about this, but boy, they're just happy as a kid on Christmas right now."

Roehl says the Abes should be solid when it comes to pitching and defense.



"I think pitching is going to be a strength, in terms of depth," says Roehl, "and I think we've got some kids who are going to throw strikes, and as you know, that is most of the battle, so I'm pretty confident in our depth, I'm very confident in our defense, and I think unless the head coach screws things up, I think our hitters are going to come around, too."



"We're new, some of us are new to varsity this year, so we're just trying to come out here and win some games," says Memorial senior outfielder/pitcher Adrian Bethel, "and right now we're just focusing on fundamentals and just trying to get everything solid before the start of the season."



"My expectation is to have good team chemistry like we've had for the last couple years," says Old Abes senior second baseman/pitcher Lukas Gobrecht, "doing really well, and swing the bat, and field like we have been."



Memorial opens its season on Monday, April 3, when the Old Abes will host New Richmond.