Eau Claire, Altoona officers attend Wausau area memorial service for Det. Jason Weiland

Weston (WQOW) - Thousands of people joined the family of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland, packing inside a central Wisconsin high school to say goodbye to the officer, who was shot and killed one week ago in Weston.

While you could feel the sadness and see the tears, there was laughter in the service, as well as his family and friends shared memories of Jason Weiland. And this was so clear, the love he had for his family, including his two daughters and wife.

Detective Weiland's daughter, Anna, spoke before a crowd on Wednesday afternoon. "My dad was an amazing dad that saved lives everyday. Even though my dad isn't here in person, we all know he is always and forever and ever be in our hearts," Anna said.

It was reiterated by everyone who talked about him, along with his deep love for the Packers. Pallbearers dressed in green and gold jerseys with Jason's badge number, 1274, etched in. The service lasted more than one hour. During the service, the Weiland family said they appreciate the support they've received from people during this time.

Officer Weiland was shot and killed on March 22 by Nengmy Vang . It was one of several shootings that day near Wausau. Three others were killed.

News 18 was in Weston on Wednesday, capturing the moments and getting reaction from local law enforcement officers who were in attendance. There were thousands of officers from many communities across the state to pay their final respects to fallen Detective Jason Weiland.

News 18 left Eau Claire on Wednesday morning with more than 20 members of the Eau Claire police and sheriff's departments to attend the service.

When the crew arrived, three hours before the funeral, there was already a line of officers surrounding the school waiting to enter and say their goodbyes.

News 18 spoke to officers from Eau Claire and Altoona police departments about the significance of this day and their emotions, having to attend the second officer funeral in less than six months. You may remember Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze was killed in the line of duty on Halloween weekend.

Officer Kyle Roder, with the Eau Claire Police Department, said any time the police force loses one of their protectors, it's a difficult time for them and the community, and it is a time to grieve and unite. “We just want people to remember that the officers are out there protecting you, out serving your community wherever that might be, whether it is in Eau Claire or elsewhere," Roder said. "We are real people. We have families. Detective Weiland leaves behind a family. Those people are real people who have to recover.”

Officer Anthony Helstern, with the Altoona Police Department, said it was a somber day for him and many in attendance. “We don't like to come to these events, but we do because we support the brothers and sisters in blue. It is a line that holds us all together," Helstern said. "We would love to see each other on better circumstances through training or otherwise, but we do what we can to support them and their families and the departments.”

Officers told News 18 Wednesday was certainly an emotional day for them but also a day to remember the sacrifice made by one of their own.

Services for another shooting victim, bank worker Dianne Look, are taking place in Weston on Wednesday night. Many have gathered to say good-bye to a friend, a wife and a mother.

According to her obituary, Look's last text message was sent to her daughter the morning she was killed. It reads in part, “One door in your life is closed...You have an unlimited number of new doors to go through now”.

Services for Attorney Sara Quirt Sann will take place this weekend. At this time, service information for bank employee, Karen Barklay, have not been released.

Posted on March 29, 2017:

Schofield (WQOW) - Several police officers and community members are expected to be in attendance at Wednesday's funeral service for Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland.

Det. Weiland was shot and killed while on duty last week as he approached an apartment complex in Weston. Weiland's funeral is Wednesday at 12 p.m, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

News 18 has a reporter in Schofield, where services are taking place. He said more than one thousand police officers are expected to be in attendance, including more than 20 officers from the Eau Claire Police Department.

Kyle Roder, with the Eau Claire Police Department, told our reporter that any time the police force loses one of their protectors, it's a difficult time for them and the community, and it is a time to grieve and unite.

Posted March 28, 2017:

Weston (WAOW) -- Public safety agencies across Central Wisconsin are full of grief, as they wait for the funeral of Det. Jason Weiland with the Everest Metro Police Department.

Departments around Marathon County are praising Weiland for his lifelong protection of serving his community. The detective's career began in the late 90's with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department and what was once known as the Rib Mountain Fire Department. He also worked part-time with the Marathon City Police Department and was also one of three constables in Rib Mountain. He joined Everest Metro police in 2002 and became a detective in 2012.

The fact Weiland spent some time as a firefighter is not a surprise as his dad still works for SAFER. Bert Nitzke works closely with Weiland's father and said that Jason's bravery is a direct result of his dad.

"[Jason] was always the first one to be at the front line," he said. "He was a huge asset to our community."

Nitzke said the department has been in close contact with the family. He said they've been remarkably strong during this difficult time.

Weiland's funeral is Wednesday at 12 p.m.