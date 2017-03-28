Family seeks answers from Madison VA after veteran commits suicide one day after his discharge

Madison (WKOW) -- Family members of a former Marine who took his own life last month want answers from officials at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital about why they released him just a day earlier, despite a doctor noting the veteran had suicidal intentions.

To hear his mother and sister tell it, Franks-Mess was always fascinated with the U.S. Marine Corps.



"Pretty much since he could walk and talk, that's all he wanted to do," said Dawn Franks-Mess, Robert's sister.



In 2010, Franks-Mess made his dream come true, joining the Marines after graduating from Lake Mills High School a semester early. His mother says her son was secretive about his overseas missions, but she wasn't worried about him until he came home in 2013.



"He told me that he felt guilty for being alive, because his buddies lost their lives and it should have been him," said Kathleen Franks, Robert's mother.



After a few years of alcohol and drug abuse, Franks-Mess's depression grew. By January 2017, Franks-Mess was starting to have suicidal thoughts. By February, that despair had grown, with Franks-Mess writing on his Facebook page messages like: "Never hope it's a waste of time."



One day after posting that message, Franks-Mess checked himself into the inpatient mental health ward at the VA Hospital on February 15.



Robert's medical records -- provided to 27 News by Kathleen Franks -- show Dr. Melissa Goelitz noted he was having thoughts of "self-hate" and of wanting to "shoot himself at somewhere isolated" by using one of his guns that were being kept at his sister Dawn's house. On February 16, Dr. Goelitz called Kathleen Franks to talk to her about those thoughts.



"Robert had mentioned that he was going to go to his sister's house and get his guns and (Dr. Goelitz) asked me if I had any plans to move them," said Franks.



Despite that concern, Dr. Goelitz elected to discharge Robert Franks-Mess the next day, on the morning of February 17



"Frank would occasionally return to his SI (suicidal intentions) as the reason for coming to the hospital but would more often discuss his substance use and his desire to get surgeries on his wrists and ankles as the reasons as to why he wants to be inpatient," Dr. Goelitz wrote in Franks-Mess's VA discharge summary.



"Why would you ask - 'make sure there aren't any guns in the house or away from where he could get them' if you're going to release him the next day?," asked Dawn Franks-Mess.



Kathleen Franks said she was scared.



"I didn't know what to do. I'm not a doctor," said Franks. "I know what to do as a mother, but then there's a point where you feel like - what more can I do as a mother?"



On the night of February 17th, Robert called his sister to see if she would give him one of his guns being stored at her house.



"He told me that he wanted to me to get one of his guns ready to clean and go to the gun range to shoot it. And I told him no, I'm sorry, I can't do that," said Dawn Franks-Mess. "He was pretty angry at me for not allowing him to have it."



On February 18th, a day after his discharge, Robert Franks-Mess shot and killed himself. Franks-Mess was able to repair a previously non-functioning firearm he owned to use in his suicide. Kathleen Franks said police investigators told her Robert must have worked on the gun extensively to get the firing mechanism to work again.



"I want to know why they let him out. Why'd they let him go?," asked Franks. "Why didn't they listen? Why didn't they see the signs? They were there, very clearly."



Franks has met with VA hospital officials and said, while they've been sympathetic, she hasn't gotten any real explanation on why Robert was released.



Itasu Hughes, acting manager of the community relations office at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, sent a statement to 27 News in response to questions about the decision to discharge Robert Franks-Mess on February 17.



"While we cannot discuss the specifics of this case without a consent to release information, we are able to comment on the discharge process broadly," reads the statement. "Before any patient is discharged from our inpatient mental health ward, the attending provider considers the entire case history of the patient, the presenting symptoms, the associated risk factors in place at the time of discharge, the presence of a safety plan that is intended to mitigate known risks, including the presence of potentially harmful weapons, and a follow-up outpatient treatment plan that lays out the next steps in the patient's care. As a matter of protocol, all Veterans participate in their discharge and aftercare planning, including their follow-up plans. The attending provider makes the final discharge determination after considering all of those factors."



Hughes said hospital officials review any such case that has such a tragic outcome.



"Follow-up measures underway include a Root Cause Analysis, Peer Review and a Behavioral Autopsy. These efforts are designed to provide careful, objective, review of the clinical processes and decisions made in a case and determine whether there are corrective actions needed for process improvement or to document errors. Those reviews are in process and we will actively work to implement any recommendations made from them," wrote Hughes. "Those activities are intended to help us move forward and improve, but they cannot take back what has been lost. As this event is heartbreaking for the friends and family of this Veteran, it also deeply affects the Veterans' VA family - their health care team who work so hard to care for our patients. Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of our patient. We will continue to work with the family to answer their questions and follow through on next steps to help them understand and recover from this tragic loss."