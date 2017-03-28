Second town hall meeting held for proposed dairy farm expansion in Dunn County

Rock Creek (WQOW) - Dozens of community members gathered inside the Rock Creek town hall on Tuesday.

News 18 has a reporter at the town hall meeting, who said there are more than 100 people in attendance to voice their concerns about a proposed dairy farm expansion in the Town of Rock Creek. Our reporter said they're concerned an expansion might mean a potential for higher nitrate levels in their wells, health effects and a potential move to push smaller family farms out of business.

News 18 reported in mid-September when Radle wanted to increase the number of dairy cows on his family farm in the Town of Rock Creek from 1,300 to 5,000. In order to do this, Radle will have to be granted a permit by the DNR.

As previously reported, Radle is also seeking for permission to add on to barns, feed storage and waste storage facilities. According to the information Radle listed on the permit application, more than 56 million gallons of liquid manure and 600 tons of solid manure would be produced per year.

News 18 has a reporter at Tuesday's town hall meeting and will bring you the latest information online and on-air at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Rock Creek (WQOW) - Area residents are gathered at a town hall meeting about a proposed dairy farm expansion in the Town of Rock Creek.

News 18 reported in September 2016 when community members showed up for a town hall meeting with representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Jeremy Radle, the owner of Cranberry Creek Dairy in Dunn County.

Ahead of Tuesday's second town hall meeting, our reporter captured several photos of people protesting with signs along the streets and in front of Rock Creek's town hall.

