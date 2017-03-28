Altoona Encore fire investigation begins

Altoona (WQOW) - It's been more than one month since a fire broke out at Encore Bar and Grill in Altoona. On Tuesday, crews were able to get inside the building, for the first time, to try and find out how the fire started.

The Altoona Police Department is being joined by insurance companies, contractors who worked on the building in the past and previous owners to dig through the debris.

Fire Chief Jesse James said they are focusing their attention in the ceiling because that is where they believe the fire started. He said they are checking wires and walls that look more burnt than other areas. Chief James said it can be a dangerous endeavor going into a building that might not be structurally stable.

"There is concern for that. That is part of the issue at hand. You know, we had the potential to conduct this investigation a few days, up to a week after the incident. There was no urgency because nobody was injured or nobody was killed during the incident,” Chief James said.

Chief James said they will be on site Tuesday and Wednesday but will likely not know the cause for a couple of weeks.