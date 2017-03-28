TONIGHT: Hope Village to hold informational meeting

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – A tiny project has local leaders needing your help.

Project leaders of Hope Village, a project consisting of several tiny homes in the making that will house people in need, is holding two informational meetings for people who are interested in volunteering. Michael Cohoon, a leader with Hope Village, said they need volunteers to help keep pace with the growth of the project.

Leaders said the first informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship area of First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, located at 103 West Central Street. The second meeting will take place on Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Leaders said the meeting will be led by Dr. Larry Annett, the Hope Village volunteer coordinator. They said volunteers are needed in the following areas:

-Prayer Team: a group to keep both the people serving and those being served in prayer

-Fundraising Team: a group to plan, organize and work on our fundraising efforts and promoting Hope Village at community events

-Construction Team: a group that can help build the tiny homes

-Decorating Team: a group that can help decorate the interior of the tiny homes

-Material Acquisition/Storage Team (Exterior): a group that can acquire donated building materials for the exterior of the tiny homes

-Material Acquisition/Storage Team (Interior): a group that can acquire donated building materials for the interior of the tiny homes

-Maintenance/Cleaning Team: a group that can maintain and clean the tiny homes before/after a guests leaves/moves-in

-Service Plan Support – Secure Living Plan: a group that will serve as a navigator, who works with guests to do a Secure Living Plan, life coaches, who work with navigators and the guest on a weekly basis to implement the Secure Living Plan.

-Network Friends – a group that will give rides and help guests fill out applications

-Designers – a group that will design conceptual drawings, brochures and signs for fundraisers

-Professional Services – a group that will provide legal counsel, work on land purchases and audits

