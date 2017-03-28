Sheriff: Robbers considered armed and dangerous in Marathon Co.

Marathon County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery in rural Marathon County Tuesday, according to Sheriff Scott Parks.

Deputies were called to a home on the 5000 block of Fairview Road in the Township of Emmet shortly before 7 a.m. when a neighbor reported an armed robbery, Parks said.

According to Parks, the suspects entered the home carrying a handgun and baseball bat demanding cash and other household items. The victim was held at gunpoint for an unknown amount of time, and suspects later fled the scene. Their location is unknown at this time, Parks said.

Officials are looking for at least three suspects, and possibly a fourth, who are considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects are described as:

One man, Caucasian, approximately 5'11" with a thin build.

Two men, Southeast Asians approximately 5'4"

It is possible that an Asian woman was also involved, Parks said.

No one was hurt in during the robbery, Parks said. Authorities do not believe there is a connection between the victim and suspects.

"Shock and fear, fear of safety," said a woman in the area who wished to remain anonymous, "Well where are you safe? Where are you really safe? We just pray to God that these people will be caught soon."

The investigation is ongoing. Officials are asking the public for help in finding these suspects. If you see the suspects, officials said not to confront them, but to call your local law enforcement.

Anyone with information should call Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

WQOW's Wausau affiliate, Newsline 9, will share the latest information once it becomes available.

Authorities are investigating a strong-armed robbery Tuesday morning in Marathon County, according to a release from the Sheriff's office.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Sheriffs Office said it will be giving a news conference around 11: 30 a.m.

WQOW's Wausau affiliate, Newsline 9, will have a crew there, and a live stream on WAOW.com with the latest.