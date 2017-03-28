EC's Michael Kapla Signs With NHL's New Jersey Devils

Newark, New Jersey (WQOW) -- Just two days after his college career ended, Eau Claire native Michael Kapla signs a contract to play for the NHL's New Jersey Devils.



Kapla, who never missed a game in college at UMass-Lowell, will report to the Devils on Tuesday, and may see action with the team by the end of the week.



Kapla and his UML teammates narrowly missed a trip to next week's NCAA Frozen Four, after losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to Notre Dame in an East Regional Final, Sunday. Kapla captained the River Hawks this past season, and was fourth on the team in scoring with 30 points (3 goals, 27 assists).



Kapla is the third Eau Claire native to have played in the NHL, joining Jake Dowell (Chicago Blackhawks) & Jake McCabe (Buffalo Sabres), and is also the fourth Eau Claire product to play professionally this season. McCabe continues playing for the Sabres, Dowell skates with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, while Jefferson Dahl plays for the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.



New Jersey Devils news release:

https://www.nhl.com/devils/news/devils-sign-michael-kapla-to-entry-level-deal/c-288164008