Eau Claire City Council votes in new council member, approves passenger rail

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council was back in session Tuesday evening for its second meeting of the month, and will begin its next meeting with a new member.

Thirteen members of the community applied to take that seat, and on Tuesday night, the council narrowed that down to one; Terry Weld has been appointed. Weld has served on the Eau Claire Plan Commission and is currently the commission chair. He said Tuesday he hopes to keep working on neighborhood revitalization and to keep building up Eau Claire.

"I've learned from the planning commission that those neighborhood associations really do make a difference, and I think there are a lot of areas of Eau Claire that aren't represented because they haven't been able to gain that energy without being organized," said Weld.

Weld said he will be giving up his position as plan commission chair, but said he hopes to continue serving on the commission as a council representative. His last meeting as chair will be April 3.

Former council member Eric Larsen gave up his seat to return to the Eau Claire Police Department in February. At Monday night's council meeting, 11 of the 13 candidates gave presentations on why they are interested in the position. Council President Kerry Kincaid said this is the most fair process when a formal election isn't held.

"We have developed a process that we think does the best that we can in standing in for the vote in a democracy,” Kincaid said. “It's the best we've been able – we've come up with, and we think it's fair, and it gets to the heart of the matter, which is why do you want to serve and what are your qualifications for serving."

Weld will fill the at-large seat until April 2018 when a formal election will be held.

The council also voted in favor of supporting a passenger rail train that would run from Eau Claire to the St. Paul Union Depot, with later expansion in to Minneapolis. A group of private businesses, known as the Organizing Council, is looking to fund the project. Representatives said this vote implies that the city will be willing help them along the way, as well as aid any future grant applications.

Organizers said it could take about three or four years to get the trains ready for riders.

RELATED LINK: Private group looks to fund passenger train from Eau Claire to St. Paul