Chippewa Falls committee discusses proceeds from sale of Fire Station #2

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Some Chippewa Falls agencies could benefit from the recent sale of the city's old Fire Station #2.

A Chippewa Falls committee met Tuesday morning to discuss what to do with the money from the recent sale. News 18 reported in late February when the Common Council approved the sale of the building, to Post Glass and Mirror, located in Chippewa Falls, for more than $181,000.

On Tuesday, News 18 spoke with Paul Nadreau, a member of Committee One, who said the Chippewa Falls fire department and the library both expressed needs to help pay for equipment, building or roofing repairs.

A final decision will be made later by the council.

On Tuesday, News 18 spoke with Derek Post, co-owner of Post Glass and Mirror, who said they're excited to start renovations on the former fire station building. He said they plan to move into the new location as early as in May. Currently, he said the business has been operating out of a renovated house, which does not provide adequate space for storage and service. Post said the new location will have more room and large garage doors for them to continue their business.