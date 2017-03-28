UPDATE: Eau Claire man found after Silver Alert issued

UPDATE: According to the Eau Claire Police Department, 86-year-old Donald Skinner has been found safe in Shawano.

Skinner was supposed to go home after breakfast and never arrived.

The Eau Claire Police Department thank the public for their help.



Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A state-wide Silver Alert has been issued for an 86 year old Eau Claire man, missing since Tuesday morning.



The alert was issued for Donald Skinner of Eau Claire. He's said to have left an Eau Claire restaurant this morning without returning home. He has gotten lost in the past and on that occasion was located in Minnesota.



He was last seen in the Wausau area around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.



Police say Skinner is 5'7" and 167 pounds with brown and grey hair. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue or grey jacket. He is driving a 2004 grey Chrysler PT Cruiser with a vanity plate reading 'REALIFE'.



If you spot Skinner, you are asked to call 715-839-4972.