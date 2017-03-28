Neighboring residents oppose Rock Creek dairy farm expansion

Rock Creek (WQOW) - An effort by a Rock Creek Dairy farmer to expand his family farm was met by more protests at a town hall meeting Tuesday.

In September, Cranberry Creek Dairy LLC announced plans to expand its heard from around 1,300 to 5,000 cows. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday morning to hear feedback from citizens about how the farm will handle manure disposal.

Protestors were lined up on the streets and outside the town hall before the meeting with signs that showed concern about how the expansion could impact water quality in the area.

"Some of these fields are close to small creeks that eventually go into the Chippewa River," Gloria Adams of Eau Claire said. "Runoff manure liquids will carry pollutants and probably some pathogens right down the pipe to the river." Adams added some homes near intensive manure spreading may lose value, harming neighboring residents.



Cranberry Creek Dairy LLC knew it would face some opposition to the proposal when News 18 spoke with the owner, Jeremy Radle, in September 2016.

"I think the big thing is the odor and the truck traffic, and contamination of wells," Radle said. "There's possibilities there. Does it happen? We've heard it all it happens, but you hope it doesn't. That's why we have the technology." Radle said as part of the expansion, he hoped to install technology that could remove usable drinking water from manure.

Neighboring residents said the best tool for environmental protection is to not let the expansion happen. They cited studies that said large farms can increase the nitrate levels in groundwater, which they said could cause birth defects, bladder and thyroid cancer.

"For the DNR to issue a permit to Cranberry Creek LLC, to increase, even quadruple this pollution problem, is illegal, unconscionable, and in violation of legal rights of all Wisconsin citizens," Helen Kees, Wheatfield Hill Organics, said.



Tuesday's town hall focused on a change to the proposed nutrient management plan because after a town hall in September, the Wisconsin DNR asked for more information including confirmation from landowners who said Cranberry Creek Dairy could spread manure on their land. Leah Nicol, Wisconsin DNR wastewater specialist, said the plan is now in compliance with permit conditions. The new proposal added 57 fields to the plan with a total of of more than 1,400 acres, but residents in the area said the application is misleading.

"Landowners have signed blank agreements with no specific field tied to the document," Rachel Kummer of Talford-Kummer Dairy said. "This appears to be a deceptive tactic that makes it impossible to verify what land has been signed for, and what land has not."

Kummer said tenants were signing agreements instead of landowners, but Radle said in three cases, the landowners could not physically sign the documents, so they agreed to let the tenants sign in their place. Radle said that was noted in the application.

Chris Kees Winkler, of Wheatfield Hill Organics, said they lied in their application materials.

"They falsified their application beyond belief," Winkler said.



One resident said she found false reports at the September town hall.

"When I got there, I found out my name was on that list of the land Grassland and Cranberry Creek were going to pour a bunch of manure on," Sharane Trobaugh of Mondovi said. "No. It is not going to happen with my land. The guy lied. If he lied then, what makes you think he is not lying now?"

Radle said her name was never on the application, but he did get permission to spread manure on a neighboring land. Radle said in all the accusations, he would like to know what he lied about.

Other neighbors raised concern for transporting the manure to the various fields saying the increased traffic is dangerous and damaging to roads.

David Stanton of Mondovi said in a market that already has an oversupply of milk, the expansion could harm all dairy farmers by lowering the price of dairy products.

"This could be a point of no return, and our farms in the state are given the shabbiest possible treatment," Stanton said.



Of the dozens of people at the town hall, all who chose to speak opposed the expansion, asking the DNR to deny the permit.

"There have not been any permits denied for the state of Wisconsin," Jeff Smith, Citizen Action Western Wisconsin Organizing Cooperative, said. "It is time to start changing the way we operate."

Despite the negative feedback, Radle said he thought the town hall meeting was a success with people raising legitimate concerns about water quality, pollution and transportation. He said he encourages neighbors to visit his farm and learn about their expansion proposal firsthand instead of getting information from outside sources.



Radle is still optimistic the expansion will be approved, and he can prove the farm will be more neighborly than people think.