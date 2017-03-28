HS Softball Preview: EC North

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire North has had a strong program these past few years, led by standout pitcher and hitter Abbey Long, who is the Huskies' career leader in strikeouts and earned run average, along with batting average and home runs.



But with Long now playing college softball at Quinnipiac University, other North players will now need to step up. Also in a new role this year is head coach Tom Bernhardt, a long-time former assistant who moves up on the bench to lead the program. Bernhardt says the transition shouldn't be too difficult.



"I think the excitement of starting your first year is that number one you've been involved in the program for a number of years, and this is my tenth year involved in the program," Bernhardt says, "and we try and keep things somewhat similar and try and put our own stamp on things as well. We're moving kids around and we're trying kids in infield spots that maybe played outfield last year and we're just fortunate to be able to get outside where we're able to see kids on an actual field as opposed to the gymnasium."



"Last year we did lose some key players," says North junior shortstop Brooklynn Becker, "Abbey Long and Brooke Thompson, and Cassidy Hemingway, they were all really good and we're going to miss them, but we just have to move on and keep playing."



"It's a little different of a dynamic," says Huskies senior catcher Annamarie Holtz, "it is definitely a growing year with a new coach and everything, that as long as we just have fun and just put it all out there, like as a Senior, that's really what I'm looking forward to, is to have fun this season."



"The kids have a great attitude," says Bernhardt, "the first week and a half has been fabulous as far as their work ethic and we've got a couple of non-conference games real early next week, which is going to give us a good opportunity to look at a large number of kids, and kinda see where things go before we get into conference play."



North opens its season on Friday, April 7, when the Huskies host Altoona.

