HS Sports - Tuesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Tuesday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Brooke Evenson scores the eventual winning run as Baldwin-Woodville beats Elk Mound Brooke Evenson scores the eventual winning run as Baldwin-Woodville beats Elk Mound
EC Memorial's Drake Schneider wins the boys 55-meter hurdles EC Memorial's Drake Schneider wins the boys 55-meter hurdles
Bloomer's Kendall Zeman wins the girls 400 meters Bloomer's Kendall Zeman wins the girls 400 meters

HS SOFTBALL
Non-Conference

BALDWIN-WOODVILLE   3
ELK MOUND   2
Blackhawks: 1-0, Mounders: 0-1

Dairyland

ELEVA-STRUM   2
AUGUSTA   9
 

HS BASEBALL
Dairyland

ALMA/PEPIN   2
ELEVA-STRUM   12, F-6 INN.

Non-Conference

BLACK RIVER FALLS   3
NEILLSVILLE   0

WESTBY   3
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   7
 

HS TRACK & FIELD
Blue Devil Indoor Open

Boys:
1. PRIOR LAKE (MN)   87
2. HUDSON   58
3. MENOMONIE   41
4. RICE LAKE   38.5
5. EAU CLAIRE NORTH   31

Girls:
1. HUDSON   84
2. PRIOR LAKE (MN)   81
3. BLOOMER   80
4. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   45
5. RICE LAKE   39

Individual results:
http://entries.pttiming.com/system/results/files/17749/original/Results_BDO.htm?1490755622

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.