HS Sports - Tuesday

HS SOFTBALL
Non-Conference
BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 3
ELK MOUND 2
Blackhawks: 1-0, Mounders: 0-1
Dairyland
ELEVA-STRUM 2
AUGUSTA 9
HS BASEBALL
Dairyland
ALMA/PEPIN 2
ELEVA-STRUM 12, F-6 INN.
Non-Conference
BLACK RIVER FALLS 3
NEILLSVILLE 0
WESTBY 3
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 7
HS TRACK & FIELD
Blue Devil Indoor Open
Boys:
1. PRIOR LAKE (MN) 87
2. HUDSON 58
3. MENOMONIE 41
4. RICE LAKE 38.5
5. EAU CLAIRE NORTH 31
Girls:
1. HUDSON 84
2. PRIOR LAKE (MN) 81
3. BLOOMER 80
4. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 45
5. RICE LAKE 39
Individual results:
