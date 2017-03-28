Walker pushing his plans to move more off state Medicaid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is asking the Trump administration to approve his plans to move more single adults off state BadgerCare Medicaid coverage and into the workforce. The failure of Republicans in U.S. House to replace the federal Affordable Care Act sheds greater light on Walker's proposal for Wisconsin.

The governor is again rejecting federal money to provide health care to more Wisconsinites and moving ahead with his plans that include screening childless BadgerCare recipients for drugs.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2nebLmM ), Walker said the more he can push reforms that work in Wisconsin, the more that state can control its own destiny.

Democrats say Wisconsin should use the federal money on the table to expand Medicaid. Walker says his goal is not to put more people on Medicaid, but to get people off of it.