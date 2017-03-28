GOP lawmakers concerned about Act 10 related insurance requirement in state budget

Madison (WQOW) -- Republican members of the Wisconsin State Legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC) told Gov. Scott Walker's budget director they have concerns about a provision in the 2017-19 budget that bars new K-12 funding from districts that don't require employees to pay 12 percent of their health insurance costs.

Some school districts don't require workers to pay 12 percent of their own health insurance costs. Governor Walker feels that violates the intent of Act 10, and wants to withhold his proposed school funding increase of $650 million from those districts.

"We wanted it to be in the classroom, and folks to ensure that it was going to be used wisely," Walker's Budget Director Waylon Hurlburt told JFC members Tuesday.

But Senator Luther Olsen and other JFC Republicans pointed out that many districts kept premium shares low for their employees, because they were able to save so much money negotiating insurance costs using the other tools Act 10 provided.

"Now you're saying, well, you may have saved all that money, but we think you should go and hammer them for another 12 percent," said Sen. Olsen. "I'm trying to understand the logic behind that."

But lawmakers say the issue goes beyond logic to law.

Under Act 10, only school districts that purchase employee health insurance plans through the Wisconsin Group Insurance Board are required to make employees pay twelve percent of the cost.

"Only six school districts actually purchase insurance through the Group Insurance Board (GIB) right now," said Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), who is a JFC co-chair.

That's six out of 422 districts, meaning 416 are not legally required to have their employees pay 12 percent of their health insurance costs.

It seems doubtful JFC members will force them to adhere to such a provision that doesn't exist under the law itself.

"Act 10 didn't tell them to do that," said Sen. Olsen.



The Joint Finance Committee did not vote on that or any other provision of the budget Tuesday.

Members are simply being briefed by different state agencies this week, which will be followed by public hearings next month.

The committee will ultimately makes changes to the budget after that and send it back to Governor Walker for a signature.

The next budget biennium starts July 1.