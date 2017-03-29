REPORT: Eau Claire County nearly last in the state for income inequality, excessive drinking

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Wisconsin's 2017 county health ratings were released on Wednesday.

According to the seventh annual "County Health Rankings" report, Eau Claire County ranked 21 out of 72 counties for health outcomes. Chippewa County is just behind that at 23, and Dunn County is right in the middle of the pack at number 35.

While Eau Claire's overall health looks bright, according to the data, there are some areas where the county ranks close to last in the state. Out of the 72 counties, Eau Claire comes in 70th for income inequality and is number 71 for excessive drinking.

Lieske Giese, the director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said both of those numbers mean there's still much to do to improve people's health in Eau Claire County, but they're careful not to focus too much on the rankings.

"Rankings, like this though, mean we are compared to others year-to-year. And if our ranking changes from one year to the next, it may be because other counties got better or worse – not necessarily that we did anything different in Eau Claire County,” Giese said.

According to the 2017 rankings, the five healthiest counties in the state are Ozaukee, Kewaunee, St. Croix, Taylor and Washington counties. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released the report.