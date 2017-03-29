Memorials set for shooting victims, officer

Memorials are now set for three of the four victims in the Marathon County shooting rampage, according to Brainard Funeral Home.

Detective Jason Weiland will have two visitations: Tuesday, March 28 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at DC Everest Senior High School in Weston and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, March 29 at 12 p.m.

A visitation for Dianne Look will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel in Weston and memorial service at 7 p.m.

Sara Quirt Sann's visitation will be held Saturday April 1 at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Wausau and a celebration of her life will start at 12 p.m.

WQOW's Wausau affiliate, WAOW Newsline 9, does not know the status of Karen Barclay's visitation and funeral at this time.