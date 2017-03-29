POLICE: Missing Barron teen found

Barron (WQOW) - An area teen, who was reported missing, has been found.

In a press release sent by the Barron Police Department, the Barron County Sheriff's Department Dispatch Center received a phone call from a resident on Tuesday night, who reported her 16-year-old son was missing from her home. Police said the caller lived on the East Wisconsin Avenue block in the City of Barron.

Police said an incident command center was established at the First Lutheran Church to organize a search for the missing juvenile. The Barron Police Department said more than 60 law enforcement personnel from several area police and county sheriff's departments assisted in the search.

Authorities learned the teen had exited a rear door of his home. On Wednesday, shortly before 7 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff's Department Dispatch Center received a phone call from a Barron resident, which led police to finding the 16-year-old male. Police said the teen was found near Portland Avenue and South 3rd Street in Barron, and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.