Elk Mound High School machine takes 3rd in national contest

Elk Mound (WQOW) - Elk Mound High School students took third place at the National Rube Goldberg Machine Contest in Columbus, Ohio.

Challenged with one task, the class spent more than 1,000 hours and included 75 steps, all to apply a band aid. The competition is to create an invention using items found in most households and come up with a theme. Elk Mound students picked a Christmas workshop theme that featured a clumsy elf who constantly needed a band aid, so he invented a machine to apply one for him.

"In the beginning actually, just figuring out what we wanted to do, was a challenge in itself," ShaeLin Hogenson, an Elk Mound senior, said. "This isn't even our original theme."

The nine students had to have at least 20 steps completed by the time the class finished, but they decided to add another 55 steps for the competition.

"When I saw this machine, I thought, wow, this probably won't get done," Hannah Caron, an Elk Mound sophomore, said. "Everyone had their own ideas, and it was fun to see how all of that came together."

Their instructor, Lucas Audorff, said the class includes kids from several grades, abilities and backgrounds who made a great team together.

"I am really proud of just the way the kids worked" Audorff said. "They find out it is a lot more than they think it is going to be. The kids really take ownership."

Students said Audorff gave them the tools they needed to succeed, but let them do the work, pushing them to use their own, out-of-the-box thinking.

"This class helps you just bring out yourself," Marquis Kasakaitas, an Elk Mound sophomore, said. "It gives you creative spark and your communication and your teamwork ethics."

Jenna Storing, an Elk Mound senior, said she signed up for the course because she enjoyed taking shop classes at school.

"I definitely branched out and used science, math, physics, English, everything you could think of in it," Storing said. "I didn't think it would ever become a project this amazing and something I could ever become this proud of."

The students competition at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for regionals where they took three awards that included first place overall, the creative award and the teamwork award. Audorff said he is most proud of his students for their ability to work together.

"They have a lot of different ideas, and you have to let them have those opportunities to try those things," Audorff said. "They learn from the mistakes that happen, and that is the best thing out of this machine."

Kasakaitas said they had a three-week complication trying to perfect a bongo bounce with their machine.

"It was definitely worth it," he said. "Everyone seems to love it."

Kasakaitas admitted he did not think their machine would not do as well as it did at nationals. The students said the community came together to support the students who were filled with nerves.

"When we heard we were one of the top six teams in the nation, we were all excited we did so well," Caron said. "We got third in the nation. It is a huge win for us."

This is the second time in four years Elk Mound placed in the top three at nationals. The students involved in this year's competition include the following:

Colten Baggs, Junior

Hannah Caron, Sophomore

ShaeLin Hogenson, Senior

Marquis KasaKaitas, Sophomore

Dane Lew, Senior

Chandler Schreiber, Senior

Tanner Stockdill, Freshman

Jenna Storing, Senior

Caleb Young, Junior