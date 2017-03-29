Final phase of Altoona's River Prairie sees slight setback

Altoona (WQOW) -- Walls continue to go up in Altoona's River Prairie and city staff said soon the last few roads will also be paved. Now they need tenants.

The Altoona City Council will meet Thursday night to get an update on the last phase of work in the River Prairie development, which includes finishing up roadways, parking lots and park infrastructure. The city said this part of the development was pushed back. Instead of wrapping up at the end of last construction season around October, it is now expected to be completed this spring or summer.



On Thursday night, the council will have to discuss how to fund any additional cost stemming from that delay.

"Phase three is likely to be the last kind of infrastructure that's being done, and anything that comes after is likely to be just smaller projects that are opportunities that achieve our vision of having a really active park space," said Altoona City Planner Josh Clements.

The city said there are still a few lots that have yet to be picked up by developers and some empty store fronts, and while the city said no new deals are set in stone the interest to get something started is there.

"Several of the sites have had inquiries, just asking us what we foresee being there or how much we're asking for. Pretty much all the sites have had some inquiry and some of them more than others, but I anticipate that we'll see that increase as the spring continues," Clements said.

Mid-America Real Estate Group has recently begun advertising invitations for business to set up shop in River Prairie. The city said it has started working with the group to fill the vacant lot next to Woodman's. The city said although they have had leads, they have not found the right fit.