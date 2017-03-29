Jail Death Transparency Act Introduced

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Wisconsin lawmakers are asking for more transparency when someone dies in jail.

Sen. Chris Larson and Rep. David Crowley are introducing the Jail Death Transparency Act. Like the 2014 law that requires outside law enforcement agencies to investigate officer-involved shootings, this bill would require outside investigators to look into deaths at jails or prisons.

"They are Wisconsin citizens, American citizens that have died under the supervision of other people. These people have families and those families want and deserve answers when their loved ones has ended," said Crowley.



Crowley added that internal investigations can be seen as a possible way for agencies to cover up their own mistakes, so this bill increases the transparency in the investigation process.

