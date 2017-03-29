Democrats press Attorney General for answers on Wisconsin redistricting case

Madison (WKOW) -- Democrats on the state legislature's budget committee pressed Attorney General Brad Schimel (R) for answers Tuesday morning about his U.S. Supreme Court appeal of a federal court order that requires Wisconsin to redraw legislative maps by November 1.



"I believe and so does the leadership in the legislature - that this is something that should be reviewed by the United States Supreme Court. The decision has far too great an impact to leave it decided by the lower court," said Schimel.



Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-Middleton) asked Schimel if new maps were already being drawn, or if he has advised Republican legislative leaders to do so.



AG Schimel said he has advised GOP leadership of its options, but is leaving that decision to them while the case is on appeal.



Schimel said he hopes the Supreme Court will stay the ruling of a federal three-judge panel that found the state's current legislative maps to be unconstitutional.



The judges ruled the current maps disproportionately favor Republican candidates, after finding twelve Democratic plaintiffs who filed the original lawsuit were being deprived of their constitutional rights by having to cast "wasted ballots."



Sen. Erpenbach also asked AG Schimel how much a private law firm hired by GOP legislative leaders to work on the case had been paid by the state to date.



AG Schimel said he didn't have those figures, but said he is working with the private attorneys to ensure duplicate documents and arguments aren't submitted to the Supreme Court.