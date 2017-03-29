Former State Senator Tim Cullen won't run for Governor in 2018

Madison (WQOW) -- Just months after saying he expected to announce a 2018 run for Wisconsin Governor by April, former State Senator Tim Cullen (D-Janesville) told reporters Thursday he has reconsidered and won't launch a campaign.



The 73 year-old Cullen said the task of raising the amount of money he would need to to effectively compete in a statewide race proved too daunting.



"Several people who have run statewide campaigns have all told me the same thing: I need to commit to spending three to four hours every day on the phone calling potential donors," said Cullen. "After calling friends in the past few weeks, I decided I would not go to the next step: calling strangers, which I consider a demeaning part of politics today."



Cullen's decision leaves political newcomer Bob Harlow of Barneveld as the only Democratic candidate to have officially announced a challenge to Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin).



Cullen went through a similar process before the 2012 recall election, announcing he was exploring a challenge of Gov. Scott Walker before eventually deciding against it due to an inability to raise money.



Cullen served in the State Senate from 1974-86, and then again from 2011-15. He was one of 14 Democratic Senators who fled the state in 2011 in an attempt to derail Gov. Walker's signature Act 10, which stripped most collective bargaining rights from public employees.