UW-Stout Baseball Back From Spring Trip

Menomonie (WQOW) -- The UW-Stout baseball team is back from its spring trip to Florida, after opening its season indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.



Former Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire Express standout Ben Kincaid is in his first season coaching the Blue Devils. Kincaid says even if the 3-10 record isn't where he'd like it right now, he likes how the guys are competing.



"I think our guys are playing hard right now, we still got a lot of work to do," says Kincaid, "down in Florida we took some games, and kind of figured out what we needed to do, but I mean, the conference season, and it's only going to get tougher, and we're just going to work at it and we're going to take it inning by inning."



UW-Stout travels to St. Thomas (MN) for an afternoon doubleheader, Thursday.

