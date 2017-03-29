UW-Eau Claire Softball Off To 14-2 Start - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UW-Eau Claire Softball Off To 14-2 Start

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire softball team is back after a successful spring trip, and happy to be practicing outside this week.

It's not often that the Blugolds are outside on Bollinger Field in late March, but the team has taken advantage of the weather with outdoor practices, looking to fine tune things after starting the season with a 14-2 record.

"I like the result," says head coach Leslie Huntington, "but I like how we got to the result, even better, things like staying composed under pressure, playing the game one pitch at a time,  a lot of great leadership from our seniors, good pitching, and you know, pitching that just kept us in ballgames."

"Should we have won that last game, maybe, but you know what, we learned from it, we got  better," says Blugolds senior outfielder Rachel Heffel, "and we continued our winning streak and we just kept pushing through."

"I mean, I'm expecting our team to win, I don't know who else was, but I was expecting our girls to do well," says UWEC senior outfielder Kelsey Meredith, "so 14-and-2 is not a surprise to me."

UW-Eau Claire travels to Iowa for a Friday doubleheader at Simpson, and then a Saturday doubleheader at Central.  The WIAC opener is next Wednesday, when UWEC hosts UW-River Falls.
 

