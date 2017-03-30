Catching Up With Michael Kapla

Newark, New Jersey (WQOW) -- It's been a whirlwind these last few days for Eau Claire's Michael Kapla. Sunday, he ended his college hockey career at UMass-Lowell, and then Tuesday, started his pro career with the New Jersey Devils of the NHL.



Kapla talks on the phone, Wednesday, with News 18 Sports Director Bob Bradovich, and says he's honored to follow in the footsteps of other Eau Claire guys who've played professional hockey, like Jake Dowell, Derrick LaPoint, Jake McCabe, and Jefferson Dahl. Kapla adds that those guys, especially McCabe, a defenseman with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, can be a resource for him.



"To be mentioned with those guys is pretty cool," says Kapla, "but the other cool thing is, like you say, within the last ten years, that this has all happened, so it's pretty cool to see how much of a hockey town Eau Claire has become, and you know, all the support from everyone is great. Within a day or so I'm going to try to call Jake McCabe because he had the same experience, so I'm going to call and just ask for some advice, and then you know, within the organization everyone's been offering a lot of great advice and they've been helping me a lot, and I couldn't be more thankful for all the help they've given me in the last couple days."



Kapla took part in the Devils morning skate, Wednesday.



"I skated with Patrick Elias this morning and I think that was kind of my moment where, yeah, this guy's played 20 years in the NHL, that was pretty cool," Kapla says, "and I think that was one of those moments where it kind of hits you, but I don't think it's fully sunk in, but I think it's getting there, you know, as the days go on here."



A lot has happened for Kapla in a short period of time, but he says he's been enjoying things as much as he can.



"I jumped in the car, Tuesday morning," says Kapla, "packed up a little travel bag, grabbed my hockey bag and my hockey sticks and drove to New Jersey, it was about a four-hour drive, it got announced on Tuesday morning and then my phone was blowing up on the car ride, pretty hectic, and then I got in the rink, got a physical done, met everyone, got some more paperwork done, actually signed my contract, and then ended up watching the game yesterday, it was a pretty wild 48 hours, here."



Kapla says he's not sure when he'll suit up for the Devils, but when he does, he'll be ready.



"I'm going to get a game, I'm going to play here, I'm not sure when and I'm not sure how many," Kapla says, "but I'm just taking it day by day right now, you know, so I'm excited that I'm going to play in my first NHL game coming up, whenever that is, trying to take it day by day, learn as much as I can, and just trying to fit in and you know, do things the right way."



New Jersey has six games remaining in the regular season. The Devils visit the New York Islanders, Friday night.



