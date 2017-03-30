Copy-Departments from across state, country attend Det. Weiland's funeral

Hundreds of officers from departments across the nation and Canada came to Central Wisconsin Wednesday to pay respects to fallen Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland.

More than 500 squads from Canada, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa took part in the funeral procession. Many officers said although they didn't personally know Weiland, they felt it was their duty to show support.

“Doesn't matter the patch on your sleeve we all have the same heart,” DuPage County Illinois Sheriff's officer Terri Albright said. “It doesn't matter how far you are from your original location we all feel the pain of a loss of this magnitude.”

One sergeant from Fargo, North Dakota made the eight hour drive to show support to Det. Weiland and the Everest Metro Police Department.

“We can put ourselves in their shoes,” Fargo Police Department Sgt. Mark Lykken said.

Lykken said his department recently lost an officer so he understand the pain Everest Metro and community is dealing with.

“It's grieving process and it's going to take a lot of time to get through,” he said.

Many officers from around the state also came to Weston to cover shifts for local first responders attending Wednesday's services.