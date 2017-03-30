Collection of 21,000 vinyl records donated to thrift stores

MADISON (AP) -- A Platteville man has donated more than 21,000 vinyl record albums to raise money for a thrift store chain in Madison.

Agrace Thrift Stores will begin selling Jerry Roh's albums Friday morning. Genres include rock, country, religious, polka, children's, classical and blues music.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that most of the records will sell for $1 to $4, but others that are more collectible could fetch $10 to $60, depending on artist, title and condition.

Roh spent years building the record collection. He said he tired of the hobby about three years ago and decided in February to put it to a good cause.