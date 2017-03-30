Chippewa County deputy sheriffs add new K-9 unit to patrol division

Chippewa County (WQOW) – A four-legged officer could soon be patrolling alongside law enforcement officials later this year.

As stated in a press release, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office recently received a $25,000 donation from the Jim Falls and Lake Wissota Lions Club for the addition of a new K-9 unit starting in 2017.

Deputy sheriff's said they have been working with the lions club since December 2016 to plan for the new K-9 unit. Deputy sheriffs said the new unit will assist in search and rescue efforts, illegal drug detection and enhance community relations.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said its new K-9 unit will assist other municipalities when necessary. Deputy sheriffs said with Lake Hallie Police Department having its own K-9 unit, it encouraged them to add one to their patrol division.

The Jim Falls and Lake Wissota Lions Club's donation will help purchase the K-9 dog, training for the handler and dog, upgrading a fleet vehicle to make it accessible for the K-9 unit, vet bills, kennel and protective vest and care.

