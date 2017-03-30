Jackson County Sheriff's Office adds second K-9 dog to force

Jackson County (WQOW) - A Wisconsin law enforcement office is adding another four-legged hairy hound to its team.

In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office plans to add a second K-9 dog to its unit. Deputy sheriffs said they have been researching the addition to their K-9 program since late 2015.

Deputy sheriffs said they've fundraised and received donated dollars from the community to help sustain their current program and pay for the second K-9 dog addition.

They said Deputy Aaron Johnson, who has been with the sheriff's office since July 2012, will be the new handler. While the sheriff's office continues its search for the new K-9 dog, a kennel business in Mindoro, Wis. is loaning an already-trained K-9 named, Eicke, an 8-year-old female boxer, for Johnson to train with. Eicke is a certified narcotics and patrol dog. They will begin their first shift together on Monday, April 10.

