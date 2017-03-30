Eau Claire elementary school receives $500 for drama resource room

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The show will go on thanks to a Tools for Schools grant.

On Thursday morning, with the help of Sylvan Learning Center and United Ban, WQOW News 18 awarded Rebecca Mattson and Robbins Elementary School a $500 grant to help organize their drama resource room.

Mattson said the $500 will go a long way. She said it will will help the entire school because so many different classes are using the drama resources right now.

"Teachers use these costume pieces for readers theater, or for plays in the classroom, or it might for a history theater production, or a reenactment piece like for lumberjack, when they're doing their lumberjack unit,” Mattson said.

Mattson said the $500 will go towards refurbishing their sets, paint, costume pieces and containers to help organize their props and costumes. She said this is her final project before she retires at the end of the school year. She over saw the program for the last 17 years and wants everything organized and easy to use when she leaves.

If you'd like to apply for our next $500 grant, click here.