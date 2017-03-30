The Latest: Fitzgerald calls UW-foundations 'dark cloud'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said the University of Wisconsin System schools' relationships with private foundations is a "dark cloud" and could have an impact on how much money UW receives in the state budget.

Fitzgerald sent the warning shot on Thursday as lawmakers were preparing to approve an audit to investigate the issue.

Fitzgerald told reporters that the issue will be in the back of lawmakers' minds "if the UW System does not make an affirmative and aggressive attempt to clarify the interaction between the foundations and public institutions."

Fitzgerald said it is an issue that "needs a lot of attention between now and the end of the budget."

UW regents in January filed a lawsuit accusing UW-Oshkosh's former chancellor, Richard Wells, and former vice chancellor of administrative services, Thomas Sonnleitner, of theft. The regents alleged they concealed millions of dollars in improper financial transfers to the school's nonprofit foundation. According to the lawsuit, the money went to help the foundation complete development projects. The regents contend money should flow only from the foundation to the university.

UW officials have said they're reviewing other foundations and their schools but haven't found any irregularities.