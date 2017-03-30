Bob Dylan lyrics about Wisconsin to be sold at auction

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- You may have heard that a song about Wisconsin written by Bob Dylan is up for auction.

The song was never published, but Milwaukee musician Chris Hanson gave us his rendition of what it would sound like.

It turns out Bob Dylan, who grew up in the Twin Cities, went to summer camp in northern Wisconsin. And he wrote about it; his lyrics even reference Wauwatosa, Milwaukee and Madison.

"What's ultra cool about this in my opinion is that it's about Wisconsin. And who would have thought that he'd be sitting in New York just starting his career and thinking about Wisconsin," Steve Palec of Rock 'N Roll Roots told WISN.

An old roommate had the piece of paper with Bob Dylan's original, handwritten lyrics from his 1961 "Wisconsin" song.

It goes on sale with a starting bid of $30,000.